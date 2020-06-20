Summer plans look a little different this year for many across America, and the city of McKinney is no exception. But summer isn’t canceled!
As the city continues to reopen in a careful and thoughtful approach, plans are underway for a safe, yet meaningful Independence Day celebration and a wide range of family fun summer activities.
On July 4, join us for our patriotic drive-thru parade from 9-11 a.m. In order to limit gathering for optimum social distancing standards, the parade will be reversed with floats being stationary and crowds driving through from the safety of their cars. Antique tractors, classic cars, bands and floats will be in designated spots throughout our historic downtown and residents are encouraged to join the fun by decorating their own vehicles with red, white and blue for their drive-thru debut.
In the evening, drive over to Craig Ranch Soccer Complex for a spectacular fireworks show. We’ll be hosting a 20-minute show with simulcasted music. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. for cars and foot traffic to enter the park. Vehicle parking will be limited but we have an abundance of lawn space available for families to walk in and social distance as they enjoy the show starting at 9:30 p.m. The event will be focused singularly on the fireworks. There will not be any food trucks, concerts or bounce houses as in the past. We encourage you to bring a cooler of snacks and beverages to enjoy with your family. Learn more about July 4 plans at www.mckinneytexas.org/rwb.
We’re as resolute as ever to provide you with an abundance of options this summer for fun and entertainment. From splash pads and pools to our popular Parks Bingo program and free virtual summer camps, your children won’t mutter the words “I’m bored” if we can help it. Splash pads are open and our city-operated outdoor pools will open on June 29.
Virtual summer camps hosted via Zoom are a hit. We are offering free camps for ages 5 and up, including family, active adults and all-abilities camps. I highly encourage you to register quickly because they are filling up fast. The young and young at heart will all have a fun time playing games and crafting together.
In July, we’ll explore McKinney through Parks Bingo. This annual summer program has become a favorite among families and offers a wide variety of activities, challenges and destinations to enjoy. Visit newly renovated parks, try new games and snap selfies galore. If you’re ready to explore outside and get away from the screens, there are five different ways to earn a Bingo without using internet! To download a playing card, visit www.mckinneyparks.org in July.
We are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and potential impacts it has on social gatherings and health standards. We are dedicated to remaining careful and thoughtful as we reopen, and to communicate updates and modifications as timely as possible. Please stay connected with us through our website, e-newsletter and our upcoming Facebook page launching in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.