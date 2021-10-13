The beginning of fall is upon us! The season started on a high note with the city’s signature Oktoberfest event in Downtown McKinney. The family-friendly event attracted thousands, and we want to thank everyone who joined in the fun.
As we near Halloween, the McKinney Fire Marshal’s Office wants to make sure everyone is safe during haunted house season. As a reminder, a permit is required for any special community, school or local fundraising event that operates a temporary special amusement building.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is brewing up some festive Halloween activities for the entire family. Come to our Apex Centre for a scary good time during the Pumpkin Dunk on Oct. 23. Jump in our indoor pool, fetch a pumpkin and then join us at the decorating tables for fun and goodies. Children will be grouped into three different age categories for their safety. This event is $10 per child and sure to be a fun – and wet – pre-Halloween event. We will also be hosting a free opportunity for families to bring their children with special needs. It is a great time to enjoy an hour of Pumpkin Dunk fun!
Our third annual Trick or Treat Trail is Oct. 23 at the Towne Lake Recreation Area. Join us for safe, friendly Halloween fun along the hike and bike trail around Towne Lake. Trick or treaters of all ages are welcome to join in this free community-wide event. Local businesses and organizations will line the path along Towne Lake to hand out candy and other treats from 3-6 p.m.
Event activities will include costume contests, pumpkin derby race, crafts, music and a kids’ zone with inflatables and rides. Food truck vendors will be onsite, and you can find free parking at McKinney High School. The evening continues with the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra performing at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 29, from 9:30-11 a.m. preschoolers and their parents are invited to our Senior Recreation Center for Trick or Treat March. Our members are looking forward to seeing many friendly ghosts, goblins and witches in the facility.
Finally, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy "Hocus Pocus" under the stars at Old Settler’s Park. The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. (dusk) on Oct. 29. Please visit mckinneyparks.org/trickortreat to learn more. We hope you join us for these festive events; we truly have something for everyone.
