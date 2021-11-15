The city of McKinney is always looking for ways to connect with residents, businesses and visitors. Using a variety of platforms, we share information, news and events with anyone looking to learn more about our city. Communication is vital to what we do because it instills confidence in our community and fosters positive interactions between city government and the people we serve.
With today's fast-paced lifestyles, it is critical for residents to easily access information from the sources they use most frequently. Take a look at the various platforms the city offers, which can all be accessed at McKinneyTexas.org/StayConnected.
Website
The city's website, McKinneyTexas.org, is truly the "home base" of our communications. We are currently in the process of redesigning the website, which will allow the city of McKinney to remain on the cutting edge of government website design and functionality.
Our current design was made with the desktop visitor in mind and the mobile view secondary. We've designed the new website to make it equally functional from either the desktop or mobile view. We're also reorganizing the navigation of the website for a more intuitive experience for the end-user regardless of whether that person is a resident, visitor, business, or an employee. We hope to roll out the new site later this year.
E-Newsletters
Connecting government with the public can be as easy and effective as sending an email. The city's weekly e-newsletter delivers in-demand news and links to over 75,000 subscribers. Along with the citywide newsletter, the city offers six other newsletters: Visit McKinney (Visitors Bureau), Library, Parks and Recreation, Downtown McKinney & Performing Arts, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, and Neighborhood Services.
Facebook facilitates two-way communication as users get the most pertinent community news in a timely fashion. Residents are encouraged to ask questions, post their own observations and share photos and videos.
Instagram is a great place to showcase the personality behind the City of McKinney in creative ways. Citywide news comes in the form of images, videos, stories, and short snippets of text. It is a good balance of business with fun.
McKinneyTV
McKinneyTV, the city's television station and YouTube channel, brings information to life with original programs, event coverage, interviews with city leaders, and regular coverage of city meetings. The station has always been a convenient way for residents and visitors to access McKinney news on-air and online.
Twitter is most often used for disseminating press releases and urgent messages. It also allows us to gather feedback easily, encourage participation and give a sense of ownership to our followers.
Nextdoor
Nextdoor is used for neighborhood-specific alerts as well as mosquito sprayings and road closures.
LinkedIn shares employee recognitions, promotions and hiring opportunities.
Notify Me
Notify Me allows residents to sign up for email notifications when City Council agendas, Planning & Zoning Commission agendas, or news releases have been posted to the city website.
We want to ensure residents have the opportunity to stay engaged with the city on the platforms they use most. We hope these tools will be useful to inform you of what is going on in McKinney and help you learn more about local government. We invite you to learn, share and connect with McKinney today at McKinneyTexas.org/StayConnected.
