After an over $100,000 grant was approved, Downtown McKinney could see a new trolley as its public transport system.

Downtown McKinney could see a trolley in the near future after the McKinney Community Development Corporation approved a grant to improve public transit around downtown.

At an Aug. 24 McKinney Community Development Corporation meeting, the board unanimously approved a $103,133.92 grant to acquire a 14-passenger trolley, submitted by Downtown McKinney, to allow easier transportation around the area east of Highway 5.


