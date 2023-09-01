Downtown McKinney could see a trolley in the near future after the McKinney Community Development Corporation approved a grant to improve public transit around downtown.
At an Aug. 24 McKinney Community Development Corporation meeting, the board unanimously approved a $103,133.92 grant to acquire a 14-passenger trolley, submitted by Downtown McKinney, to allow easier transportation around the area east of Highway 5.
The trolley aims to further the city’s existing DASH program, while playing off the historic character of Downtown McKinney. Currently, the Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) program offers a free six-passenger shuttle service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
According to a presentation by Downtown McKinney, the current DASH program offers limited service due to lower rider capacity, limited air conditioning and heating measures, a small range and no fixed route. The trolley aims to increase rider capacity, while offering a fixed route and better climate control for passengers.
The trolley also aims to harken to McKinney’s interurban transport, utilized in the early 1900s, as a light rail connected McKinney to its neighboring communities.
With the new trolley, the city aims to achieve faster speeds and an ability to travel on highways for special events, offer enhanced accessibility with ADA compliance, increased maneuverability, increased reliability compared to the existing shuttle, a greater ability to maintain the vehicle in downtown McKinney and increased safety for all guests.
In addition to increased connectivity throughout McKinney’s historic district, the city foresees the trolley becoming an attraction for visitors to experience, thus potentially generating more sales tax revenue.
While the grant called for $103,133.92, the total estimated project cost will be $203,133.92. The trolley is expected to be complete by mid-December.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
