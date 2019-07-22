Residents near the Martin Marietta McKinney Ready Mix concrete plant on S. McDonald Street received a flyer over the weekend informing of the apparent release of particulate matter from the plant.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), several complaints regarding dust in surrounding neighborhoods were made on Friday, prompting a TCEQ investigation.
In the flyer, Martin Marietta noted the release occurred Thursday night, and the company is working with the TCEQ to determine what caused it.
The company has also hired companies in the cleanup effort and is offering indoor and outdoor home cleaning to affected residents.
A statement released Friday stated Martin Marietta was distressed to learn of the release.
"The plant will remain shut down until we can determine the cause of this release and remediate it," the statement said.
A TCEQ spokesman said an investigator also met with complainants in the area and collected a sample of the dust for microscopic analysis. The investigation is ongoing.
Residents who have been affected by the incident and would like cleaning services are asked to contact Martin Marietta at 972-647-3300 or email mckinney@martinmarietta.com.
