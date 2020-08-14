Voters will have a say as to what happens with a key piece of land after the McKinney City Council approved last week to hold an election on Nov. 3 for the potential sale of the Dowell Property Parkland.
The Dowell Property is a 55-acre tract generally located less than a mile east of Highway 5 and approximately a quarter mile south of Harry McKillop Boulevard on Couch Drive. To the west of the property is the site of the city’s prior landfill. The southern portion of the property is bounded by Wilson Creek.
This land was chosen to be sold because the property is currently undeveloped, and there are no plans for improving the land. Additionally, the location of the property next to the city’s prior landfill site limits its potential development opportunities as a public park. There also exists strong interest in this sector of the city for private development that will return this parkland to the tax rolls.
“If we were to sell that land, a concern is that the money would go to a park somewhere else,” Mayor George Fuller said. “I think we would have a consensus that we would want that money to stay in the district – District 1. I know that I would be in favor of that.”
The city staff said that no action was to be taken on the parkland right now.
“The state law requires that the voters approve the sale of any park property that is owned by the city,” City Attorney Mark Houser said. “If it were to be sold – if the voters were to approve this item the proceeds of that sale would have to be placed into the park system either in acquisition or in improvement.”
The city acquired the property in 2008, and since its acquisition no physical improvements have been made to the land. The 2017 Parks Master Plan identifies this general area as a potential location for a future park. However, the city does not have any conceptual plans, identified timelines or funding to deliver any improvements to the parkland.
The city’s primary intent for this property is to provide for an expansion of the citywide hike and bike trail system which including links between Lake Lavon and U.S. Highway 380 along the Wilson Creek corridor. Should this land be offered to third-party purchasers, any development plan would include a hike and bike trail across the southern portions of the property to maintain the goal of expanding and connecting the overall trail system.
“Right now, there’s no end use, there’s no one we’re selling to,” Fuller said. “Right now, this is purely to sell a piece of land that’s right next to the old landfill. The idea is that if we sell that land, we can take that money, and it would be working within the greater park system. This piece has been identified to not work in the greater park system. We would also have the ability to make sure we preserve all those things identified by residents.”
If residents vote yes to selling the park, it still will not oblige the city to sell all of the land. Houser said that the council, if given the authority to sell, would have the option to sell all, some or none of the land.
Residents will be given the option to submit a “yes” or “no” to selling the land at the ballot.
