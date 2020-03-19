McKinney’s much-anticipated Empty Bowls event, an open-air fundraiser for Community Lifeline Center (CLC), has now been changed to a virtual event due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The event, which brings art and philanthropy together under one tent (several tents, in fact) was originally scheduled for April 30 outside the McKinney Performing Arts Center in downtown McKinney. For this year, the raffle and online auction will be held April 30.
“Tickets” to the online event are donations that will go directly to Community Lifeline Center, and a drive-by bowl pickup will be scheduled for ticket holders at a later date.
The general admission ticket will get you an event bowl. The VIP Collectors Club ticket will get you a special bowl thrown by a local potter and painted by a local painter. For updates or to buy a ticket, follow facebook.com/EmptyBowlsMcKinney/
The Empty Bowls event provides over 80% of the funds for the CLC food pantry.
The CLC has closed its office to the public, but those in need of financial assistance can complete the online application at communitylifeline.org/i-need-help.
The center is also honoring all food appointments, but as of Thursday, scheduled clients began receiving a set bag of food items based on the size of their household during their appointment, and food orders are distributed curbside.
Executive Director Scott Elliott said in a letter to the community that CLC anticipates a sharp increase in needs for services in the coming months, and donations of household and hygiene items, shelf-stable food, and financial gifts are welcome.
People who are not current CLC clients and are in need of food assistance may call 972-542-0020 ext. 100 to schedule a time to pick up a walk-in bag.
To donate food or hygiene items, CLC asks that you make a scheduled delivery - call 972-542-0020 ext. 101.
