The McKinney Fire Department was called to the McKinney National Airport Thursday night to the report of a helicopter explosion.
The department's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle arrived and extinguished the fire, the department stated.
According to a press release, witnesses say an individual was working on the helicopter and tried to lift off. This is when the helicopter tilted to the side and the reported explosion occurred.
The individual was able to self-evacuate and was transported to the hospital with burns, the department stated.
The department stated it had no information on the extent of the injuries.
"The FAA has been notified and will be investigating," the McKinney Fire Department stated Thursday night.
