McKinney Fall Festival
Join Tupps Brewery for the family-friendly McKinney Fall Festival and Monster 5K Dash. The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Monster Dash 5k followed by the festival lasting until 3 p.m. 

The event features two bands, a petting zoo, costume contests – most creative and scariest, a pumpkin patch, local artists and boutiques, local businesses, delicious food and cold beer. 

All 5k participants will receive an event T-shirt, swag bag and finishers medal. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall male and female winners and 1st place stroller will be awarded.

Click here for tickets.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the McKinney-based nonprofit, Warriors Keep thewarriorskeep.org.

Tupps Brewery is located at 721 Anderson St. in McKinney.

