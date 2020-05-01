At a time when it was forced to close its dining room and offer to-go dining only, Cadillac Pizza Pub in downtown McKinney faces another challenge after a fire behind the popular restaurant Saturday night.
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of fire at 11:30 p.m. where units found large flames at the back of the business causing damage inside and outside the historic building at 112 S. Kentucky St.
Firefighters stopped the flames from further spread, but Cadillac Pizza Pub has had to close completely while the damage is assessed. According to the MFD, there were no injuries in the incident and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. The restaurant reported that no one was inside the building at the time.
A post to customers on social media said Cadillac Pizza Pub and its parent company, Frisco-based 33 Restaurant Group, is working with contractors, fire marshals, city permitting and insurance adjusters and would keep customers posted on a timeline for reopening.
“Y'all know we want to get back to slingin' pies as quickly as possible, but at this point, it looks like we're going to be closed for a few,” the post states.
A post on Sunday noted that the company plans to continue paying employees during this time.
