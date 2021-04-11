McKinney house fire
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire call at the corner of Anthony and Wolfe streets Saturday night. The fire destroyed an under-construction two story home.

A second alarm was called because three surrounding structures were threatened by the fire. The flames and intense heat damaged several of those structures.

One person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While MFD crews were at the scene, neighboring cities helped staff McKinney fire stations.

Fire investigators are back on the scene Sunday determining what caused the fire.

Fire Safety Information can be located at mckinneyfire.org or nfpa.org.

