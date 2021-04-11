The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire call at the corner of Anthony and Wolfe streets Saturday night. The fire destroyed an under-construction two story home.
A second alarm was called because three surrounding structures were threatened by the fire. The flames and intense heat damaged several of those structures.
One person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
While MFD crews were at the scene, neighboring cities helped staff McKinney fire stations.
Fire investigators are back on the scene Sunday determining what caused the fire.
Fire Safety Information can be located at mckinneyfire.org or nfpa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.