Former McKinney ISD teacher Kirby Glynn Smith, 50, was arrested and charged Tuesday with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, after a juvenile male made an outcry, McKinney police said Wednesday. Smith’s bond is set at $500,000.
Smith taught at Cockrill Middle School at the time, police stated.
According to MISD, the district was informed Tuesday night by McKinney police of the arrest.
“We were deeply disturbed and saddened by the news that a former teacher in our district may be involved in the abuse of a child,” an MISD statement said. “We believe our number one priority is maintaining the safety and security of our students. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation we have very little information at this time.”
The statement said the district is working closely with McKinney PD and will provide additional information when it becomes available.
Smith is currently employed as assistant principal at Van Alstyne Middle School. Van Alstyne ISD Superintendent David Brown released a statement Wednesday addressing the arrest by the McKinney Police Department of an unnamed employee.
“Van Alstyne ISD is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the Collin County investigation,” the statement said.
Brown said in the letter that the employee is on administrative leave and is not permitted on district property.
MPD said there are currently no other known victims; however, anyone with further information is asked to contact McKinney police detectives at 972-547-2710.
