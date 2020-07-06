Meeting face to face has taken on a new meaning lately, and connecting with a like-minded community is no different.

While both McKinney libraries have reopened, in-person activities are still on hold, so the Friends of the McKinney Public Library and the McKinney Library System are turning to the popular online platform, Zoom, for book club discussions.

AuthorLeeMartin.jpeg

Lee Martin

The first of these author-attended literary events will be held at 7 p.m. July 27 and features author Lee Martin and his newly released novel, "Yours, Jean," a true crime-based novel about small-town manners and the loneliness that drives people to do things they never imagined.

yours,+jean+v4+copy.jpg

Martin is the author of five novels, including "The Bright Forever," a 2006 Pulitzer Prize finalist in fiction. He has also published three memoirs and two short story collections, most recently "The Mutual UFO Network," in addition to the craft book, "Telling Stories." Martin is the winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in short fiction and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ohio Arts Council. He teaches in the master of fine arts program at Ohio State University. 

The Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library has multiple copies of the featured book available to check out in person or via curbside pickup, for anyone wanting to participate in this free online book club.

Details and a link to join the Zoom book club can be found on the calendar of the library’s website: mckinneytexas.org/116/library.

