A grand jury referral has been filed after a McKinney police investigation found that Prosper Mayor Ray Smith left the scene of a crash without stopping to determine if a person was involved in the accident and needed aid.
According to a Tuesday press release from the McKinney Police Department, a man driving a motorcycle was hospitalized after crashing into the back of a pickup truck driven by Smith. The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Dec. 6, the department stated.
According to the department, Rodney Carver Jr. was traveling westbound on the 3900 block of W. University Drive when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was also traveling westbound on the road.
An investigation found that another vehicle failed to yield the right of way, turning west from a parking lot onto the road and in front of the truck, which caused the driver to slam on the brakes.
“The motorcyclist failed to maintain a safe stop distance and collided with the truck,” the department stated. “The driver of the truck continued westbound on University. Carver, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to Baylor Hospital.”
McKinney police identified the driver of the pickup as 64-year-old James Ray Smith II, who is Prosper’s mayor.
The department said Smith was questioned the same evening after witness information led detectives to his home. The department stated that after conducting field sobriety tests, an officer determined that Smith was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“Smith told our officers that since he did not see anything in his rearview mirror following the impact, he thought he had been hit by a vehicle that went around him and drove away,” the department stated. “He told the officer that he proceeded to follow what he thought was the vehicle that hit him until he lost sight of it.”
The department identified Mia Rho as the driver of the vehicle that exited the parking lot, who was reported as at fault for failing to yield the right of way. Rho is not charged, a spokeswoman for the department stated.
“Our investigation found that Smith left the scene instead of stopping to determine if a person was involved in the accident and determine whether that person required aid, as required by law,” the McKinney Police Department stated. “For that reason, a Grand Jury referral for Accident Involving Personal Injury has been filed with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.”
