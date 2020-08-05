Downtown McKinney is open for business! Our historic downtown features over 100 independently-owned small businesses. These businesses, and the owners behind them, are the heart of our Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District. They give our downtown life and create a vibrancy that welcomes visitors from near and far.
In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, storekeepers and restaurant establishments are prioritizing cleanliness and safety more than ever to provide the most comforting experience to residents and visitors. Social distancing while gathering is easy to do since the McKinney Main Street staff added outdoor seating options throughout the square for dining, relaxing, and enjoying an alcoholic beverage. The recently approved city of McKinney ordinance modifications allows the consumption of alcoholic beverages on sidewalks within the district if purchased from establishments with appropriate permits.
All of the new accommodations have prepared downtown McKinney to continue to offer top-notch events. This summer, visitors have the opportunity to partake in self-guided Sip+Stroll activities. On Saturday, Aug. 8, taste a variety of wines and visit stores throughout the district during the themed ‘Wine Walk.’ In September, enjoy a special treat of hand-crafted margaritas samples with recipes inspired by downtown businesses. The Sip+Stroll activities offer a unique opportunity to discover stores and places in Historic Downtown McKinney while savoring new flavors and drinks.
A new development project, ‘Light Up Louisiana,’ paves the way and further establishes downtown McKinney as a walkable destination for pedestrians. The infrastructure improvements are scheduled to be completed in fall 2020. The upgrades will result in an enhanced experience for visitors, including festoon lighting, wider sidewalks, new planters, and a designated valet section, as well as addressing aging water and wastewater systems. During construction, complimentary valet is available for everyone on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
As a cultural district, downtown McKinney has plenty to offer in support of art, music and photo opportunities. Several murals can be found within the district with highlights such as the ‘McKinney Blooms’ mosaic on the Chestnut Commons parking garage and the newly installed Texas Fair & Square panoramic mural ‘Texas Sol’ on Johnson Street that depicts everything Texas from bluebonnets to armadillos. At the end of August, seven oversized steel butterflies will debut as part of a public art program sponsored by the Texas Commission on the Arts. The ‘Monarchs of McKinney’ were created by local artists and help educate visitors about threats facing the iconic pollinator species.
Governor mandates limit patron accommodations within the McKinney Performing Arts Center’s Historic Courtroom Theater, but the show must go on! MPAC’s summer concert series has been modified to a drive-in format at The Cotton Mill and hosted in partnership with TUPPS Brewery. The series launched with a sold-out concert in July. There are limited tickets for August’s concert featuring McKinney’s own Zane Williams and his band Hill Country, and Cody Canada and The Departed in September. For more information, navigate online to VisitMPAC.com.
The Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District is alive with the tunes and flavor of summer. It continues to provide the community with a variety of safe and fun experiences. Join us as #McKinneyStrong by showing your hometown love and support that is more critical now than ever before. We’re here for you and can’t wait to welcome you downtown!
Amy Rosenthal is the McKinney Performing Arts Center (MPAC)/Main Street program director.
