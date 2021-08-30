August is National Water Quality Month. The safe, reliabile delivery of high-quality water for drinking, fire suppression and irrigation is one of the critical services the city of McKinney provides to its residents. On average, the Public Works Department delivers approximately 34 million gallons of water per day to households and businesses in McKinney.
The city purchases its water from the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), which is responsible for treating and delivering the water to McKinney from Lake Lavon. The city then redistributes it through a series of pump stations, elevated storage tanks and underground pipes.
To maintain and ensure safe drinking water, the city frequently monitors and tests for water quality. A water quality activity performed by the city is the flushing of water from fire hydrants. Flushing involves opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flow through pipes to improve water quality and remove occasional mineral deposits that may make their way into a water line. These harmless deposits can occur when there is a reduced water flow. This activity also serves to exercise valves and hydrants to ensure their proper operation in the event of an emergency.
The city of McKinney has four water pumping stations to deliver water to residents and businesses. To keep pace with the community's growth, the city recently completed the construction of the Redbud Pump Station. This pump station has four pumps, each able to provide 7,000 gallons of water per minute with a total capacity of 40 million gallons per day. This $25 million state-of-the-art facility provides additional capacity and redundancy in the city’s water system, helping to ensure the city can provide safe, reliable, high-quality water.
Thanks to our hardworking and dedicated Public Works employees, the city has achieved and maintains a superior-rated water system, the highest rating offered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The water system meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water requirements. Read the full report at McKinneyTexas.org/WaterReport.
Water is essential, and it takes all of us to do our part to ensure water is an abundant resource. Even the smallest acts can have a significant impact on keeping our city beautiful and “Unique by Nature.” The city encourages residents to make sure litter and trash are properly disposed, don’t wash chemicals or yard waste down the storm drains and water lawns only when necessary, even when more frequent watering is allowed.
For more information on the City of McKinney water system, visit McKinneyTexas.org/Water.
