McKinney is a place with many facets, a place growing families call home along with an active senior population and everyone in between. We believe it’s our strong sense of community that keeps us consistently on the fastest-growing charts year after year. The McKinney Convention and Visitors Bureau, referred to as Visit McKinney, is tasked with selling our beautiful city as a destination.
When visiting a new place, many people prefer to experience it like a local would rather than a typical tourist. They prefer to shop, dine, enjoy the nightlife and see the sights the locals rave about. Travelers are scouring social media and other user-generated content for recommendations and reviews.
Cue Visit McKinney’s new campaign “Ask a Local.” We’ve turned to our residents to tell McKinney’s story, divulge their favorite things to see and do in our community and we’re sharing their stories across our media channels for visitors to find.
We’ve launched the campaign with a diverse set of residents - a family with kids, a young couple residing in Historic Downtown’s Cultural District, and an active retiree. Visitors are sure to be impressed by the knowledge and passion our locals have for McKinney and appreciate the unscripted dialogue they shared. From the unique specialty boutiques and green spaces nestled away from the heavy foot traffic, to the most decadent food and beverages, our featured locals are the key to experience all McKinney has to offer. They provide a depth of knowledge about McKinney’s rich history and culture, the beautiful landscape, and the best places to create lasting memories.
Interested in seeing what your neighbors have to say about the city you live in or are you interested in being one of our featured locals? Share your opinions of great places for visitors to experience when in McKinney by emailing info@visitmckinney.com.
Looking for your own ways to stay connected to what’s happening around McKinney? Subscribe to our weekly Weekend Update. The e-newsletter hits inboxes on Wednesday mornings and gives you the tools you need to be a great ambassador for your community each and every week. Visit visitmcKinney.com to subscribe.
We look forward to working with you to share the McKinney story to fellow locals and visitors alike! We hope you enjoy exploring our website, YouTube and social media throughout the year to learn more about our community and experience McKinney as the locals do.
Dee-dee Guerra is the executive director of the McKinney Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.