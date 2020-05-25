The Heard-Craig Center in downtown McKinney has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of charities and non-profit reviews.
The Heard-Craig, built in 1900, has provided informal meeting space for art and literary organizations for over 100 years. Beginning 50 years ago, the formally established organization began gifting venue space to over 20 non-profit fine art groups. Many of these groups, over time, were able to organize and fund major contributions to the city, including the first Library for example.
“We are pleased to be named a Top-Rated Nonprofit for 2020,” Museum Chief Executive Karen Zupanic said. “As a Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, we are proud to advance Kathryn Heard-Craig’s mission to educate in the arts and sciences, to provide historically relevant exhibits, and to gift venue space to non-profit organizations that otherwise might not be able to afford it”.
The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and reviews that The Heard-Craig Center received from volunteers, donors, customers, and other nonprofits. “We are proud to volunteer for such a great organization,” said one of the student volunteers that assists the museum on a regular basis and who assists during McKinney’s “Make A Difference Day” (sponsored by Volunteer McKinney).
The Heard-Craig Center for the Arts is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the support they receive, as shown by the outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with the Heard-Craig.
GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of their philanthropic assistance.
The complete list of 2020 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at: greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2020/Issue:All/Page:1
