The Heard-Craig Center for the Arts will open its doors on April 4 from 8 a.m. to noon free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th Annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based museums.
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity, and inclusion. Over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event and Museum Day 2020 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.
The theme of this year’s Museum Day is Earth Optimism.
“The Heard-Craig Center embodies everything that is beautiful in wood, structure, landscape, and aesthetics – all things created from a beautiful earth,” Heard-Craig Director Karen Zupanic said. “We selected our Brilliance of Geodes theme to coincide with the Smithsonian’s Earth Optimism theme because the sparkle and luster of geodes are some of the most gorgeous products of a beautiful earth.”
The Heard-Craig, a 118-year old historic center in downtown McKinney, is the home to over 20 arts organizations in the City of McKinney. Events are held monthly and range from exhibits to tours to private outings, to concerts. All events are on the museum’s website at heardcraig.org.
Museum Day tickets will be available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance to the guided Heard-Craig tours that occur at the top of the hour at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 4. One ticket is permitted per email address. For more information, visit Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay.
