The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a house fire shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. The homeowner reported smoke started coming in the front door. When the occupants opened the door, they found the front porch on fire. The residents tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.
McKinney fire investigators found what appeared to be a burn mark on the brick ledge next to the door, and an incense burner was found nearby in the debris. The homeowner said he didn’t know how the burning incense got onto the porch.
According to MFD, the damage was contained to the front of the home, and no one was injured.
MFD reminds residents to never leave burning incense or any fire unattended. Always place your burner on a heat resistant surface like a trivet or ceramic tile because the outside of your burner can get very hot and falling ash is also a fire hazard.
“If you are going to use incense, it’s important to follow all safety guidelines. Incense can burn at a very high temperature increasing the risk of a fire or severe burns,” said Merit Ossian, Public Information Officer and Education Coordinator.
More safety information can be located at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.