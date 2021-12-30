McKinney is gearing up to construct and expand on its roadway infrastructure as the city continues to see growth and development into 2022.
Nick Ataie, Capital Improvements Manager for the city of McKinney, said two major road construction projects slated for the new year will be significant for the city’s northwest sector, located north of US 380 and west of US 75.
“Residents, folks that travel through, they’ve known for quite some time that there’s just not a lot of gridded roadway network in that area right now,” Ataie said.
Ataie said the emphasis on the last five years for the city’s thoroughfare planning has been initiating work on roadway connections to serve development in certain areas, including the forthcoming Painted Tree development.
With both future and existing development in the area, as well as projected growth, Ataie said having roadway connections in place will help ensure the city is not relying on US 380 for primary east-west traffic patterns.
McKinney will also be marking a milestone in the new year when it comes to transportation: one road project will introduce the city’s first multi-lane roundabout.
“We’ve really started taking a serious look at roundabouts over the past few years,” Ataie said, adding that data indicated roundabouts provide good functionality, safer intersection options and a more free-flowing traffic model.
Ataie said there will also be educational and outreach efforts, likely over the next year, that will inform McKinney locals about the ins and outs of driving in roundabouts as the city introduces what he said will likely be the first of many roundabouts in the city.
Here is a preview of important road construction projects coming to McKinney through in 2022. Click on the lines to learn more about each project:
