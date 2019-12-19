The city of McKinney will temporarily close the John & Judy Gay Library, 6861 Eldorado Parkway, beginning Jan. 6 for renovation and expansion.
Book donations at both libraries have also been halted until renovations are complete.
The library will reopen with a smaller footprint and limited offerings Jan. 13, through early February. During this time, there will be eight public computers, a selection of approximately 5,000 library items for checkout and Wi-Fi access. A grand reopening celebration is being planned for late spring.
The expansion will add more than 15,000 square feet onto the existing 20,437-square-foot building and will include additional teen, adult and toddler areas; two multipurpose rooms; over 3,000 square feet of outdoor program space; and 148 additional parking spaces.
For residents needing a quiet study space or meeting room, access to the Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library, 101 E. Hunt St., will remain unchanged during this time.
Library programming will continue at other city facilities. For more information, visit www.mckinneypubliclibrary.org.
