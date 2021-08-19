This story has been updated as information was made available.
The McKinney Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area at Alma Drive and Collin McKinney Parkway following a single-vehicle crash.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, the department shared a photo of a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a signal light pole. The department said the driver had been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department said southbound lanes of Alma and eastbound lanes of Collin McKinney Parkway were shut down and said a crane was being brought in for the signal light in order for the car to be removed.
A McKinney Police Department spokesperson said the crash is under investigation at this time.
At 2:20 p.m., the department said cleanup work was continuing.
"The crane is being used to hold the signal light in place while the vehicle is removed," the department stated. "Again, the driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This area will be impacted through rush hour. Please plan an alternate route."
