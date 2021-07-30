McKinney-based State Rep. Scott Sanford authored a now-passed bill that prohibits a government agency or public official from issuing an order that can close places of worship in the state.
H.B. 1239, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 16, shows five listed authors. Sanford is listed as the primary author. Sanford, who said he has a history of working on religious liberty issues in the legislature, said the signed bill provides peace of mind.
“I think that the bill is helpful right now because now churches and other religious institutions that minister to the public know that they won't be facing that again, that they'll be able to make their own decisions to be responsible and helpful to the community at large,” Sanford said.
Sanford said closures during the pandemic served as inspiration for the bill.
“As we got through it, it just became obvious that that power probably shouldn't reside with local elected officials,” he said. “There's First Amendment rights we have to worship and to gather and to assemble that shouldn't be abridged during an emergency.”
For John Mark Caton, senior pastor at the Allen-based Cottonwood Creek Church, the bill’s passing proves personal — especially since Sanford serves as an executive pastor at the church.
Caton said the church shut down early in the pandemic and went online.
“Because we don't want to be a bad community member either,” he said, “we don't want to be a part of spreading COVID any more than anybody else does. But when we could put the proper protocols in place and we weren't going to harm our people or the community, we were happy to open back up.”
Caton said he isn’t one of those people who hates politicians, but he said it’s good to be careful about giving politicians and legislators the authority to shut down houses of worship.
“Because if you could do it for one thing, maybe a pandemic, can you do it for something else?” he said.
Caton said the heart of a good church and a good pastor should be about what is best for the community.
“Could a church abuse this? Potentially,” Caton said. “But if I were to put it on a sliding scale, I would say there's a far more likelihood that a government would abuse not having this law in place to protect houses of worship than houses of worship using this law to the harm of the community.”
At the end of the day, Caton said, the church will honor what the government says.
“In church, we're told to honor the government,” Caton said. “So I'm appreciative of this act that gives us the freedom to be great community members and great houses of faith, which are always going to do what is best for the community if we're doing it the right way.”
