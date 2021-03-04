Typing

What the hell is Gov. Abbott thinking by lifting the mask mandate? He has put a cruel burden on the backs of business owners, especially small business owners who are trying to do the right thing. Oh I get it, my elected officials want to cash in out-of-state money from spring break. Risk management all over the state are saying this is a stupid move. Sure those out-of-staters are going to bring money — along with virus variants. If Governor Abbott thinks this raging stupidity is going to entice me and other intelligent Texans to spend more money, he is wrong! I will be going out and spending less money. Texas is in zero position to reopen. We rank 49th in vaccinations due largely to poor leadership beginning with Gov Abbott. Yup, he botched this, just like he botched the power grid. Why is the Governor trying so hard to kill off Texans? I've got news for him, I'm not dying for the economy.

Gayle Proctor-Windle,

McKinney

