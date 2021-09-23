A man died Thursday following a shooting involving a police officer at a McKinney home.
At 2:25 p.m. Thursday, McKinney police received a 911 call from a relative of a 40-year-old man reported to be suicidal and armed in a home on the 4900 block of Redwood Drive, said Carla Marion Reeves, public information officer with the McKinney Police Department.
Officers arrived on scene and tried to make contact with the man for almost an hour, trying to get him to come out of the home, Marion Reeves said.
“Once he did come out of the home, he exited the home pointing a shotgun at officers who then shot the man, and he was pronounced dead on the scene,” Marion Reeves said.
Marion Reeves said the Texas Rangers have been notified and will be heading up the investigation.
“It’s a tragedy. It’s an all-around tragedy for everyone involved, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and everyone involved,” Marion Reeves said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.