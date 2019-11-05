MAST

Jenny Mathison-Foster works in her new studio space at the McKinney Cotton Mill. Mathison-Foster is a milliner and is among the artists participating in this year’s McKinney Artists Studio Tour.

 Liz McGathey / staff photo

McKinney boasts a large, and still growing, arts community, and this weekend local artists will celebrate a decade of the annual McKinney Artists Studio Tour (MAST).

On Nov. 9 and 10, over four dozen artists will open their workspaces to the public during the free event, bring art lovers inside their creative processes. 

There’s no shortage of mediums to discover for the hundreds of guests expected. The map includes a potters, photographers, a clothing designer, jeweler and even a puppet maker. 

Most of the 26 artist studios are clustered in downtown McKinney’s Historic neighborhood, and all locations will have ample street parking. 

The tour map is available online, and tours run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are free and are available at http://mckinneyartstudiotour.com/. 

