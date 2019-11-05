McKinney boasts a large, and still growing, arts community, and this weekend local artists will celebrate a decade of the annual McKinney Artists Studio Tour (MAST).
On Nov. 9 and 10, over four dozen artists will open their workspaces to the public during the free event, bring art lovers inside their creative processes.
There’s no shortage of mediums to discover for the hundreds of guests expected. The map includes a potters, photographers, a clothing designer, jeweler and even a puppet maker.
Most of the 26 artist studios are clustered in downtown McKinney’s Historic neighborhood, and all locations will have ample street parking.
The tour map is available online, and tours run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are free and are available at http://mckinneyartstudiotour.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.