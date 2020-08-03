McKinney attorney Christopher M. Staine has been selected for the annual Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under Hot List 2020 publication, an exclusive ranking of U.S. litigators 40 years of age or younger. 

Staine is a director in Crowe & Dunlevy’s Dallas office and serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee. He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma. This is Staine’s third consecutive year to appear on Benchmark’s list.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments