McKinney attorney Christopher M. Staine has been selected for the annual Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under Hot List 2020 publication, an exclusive ranking of U.S. litigators 40 years of age or younger.
Staine is a director in Crowe & Dunlevy’s Dallas office and serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee. He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma. This is Staine’s third consecutive year to appear on Benchmark’s list.
