McKinney ISD has released exciting new data for its class of 2019 seniors enrolled in the district’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program—a nationally recognized program that prepares students to successfully pursue college and career opportunities after high school.
Last year, 85 percent of McKinney ISD high school seniors participating in AVID sat for at least one Advanced Placement exam, compared to the national rate of 39 percent.
“What is evident by our high number of AVID students that take AP courses and exams,” said McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel, “is that our teachers are stressing the importance of higher education to these AVID students who might not have otherwise considered going to college. As a former principal in this district who had AVID on his campus, I can attest to the highly effective organizational skills and personal skills exhibited by students who have been a part of the AVID program.”
Studies have shown that participation in AP coursework and exams has a positive impact on a student’s high school GPA, college acceptance and retention and eligibility to receive scholarships. AVID has reported that of the most recent AVID graduates in McKinney ISD, 99 percent met four-year college entrance requirements.
“We congratulate McKinney Independent School District and their students for their outstanding achievement. McKinney Independent School District shares our deep commitment to preparing students for a successful future, by building high expectations among teachers and students, and fostering the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in postsecondary education,” said Dr. Sandy Husk, CEO of AVID and former school superintendent. “We are proud to watch McKinney Independent School District's students achieve their college and career goals.”
AVID, a college readiness system designed to prepare students in the academic middle for four-year college eligibility, was implemented in McKinney ISD in the fall of 2002. The McKinney ISD program currently enrolls some 2,000 students in grades 6–12. Students who participate in AVID are capable of completing rigorous curricula with the support that AVID provides. Nationwide, the program can be found in some 7,000 schools with more than 2 million students participating.
AVID students are enrolled in their school’s advanced classes and attend an academic elective class—called AVID—taught within the school day by a trained AVID teacher. The three main components of the AVID college readiness system are academic instruction, tutorial support and motivational and college prep activities. The curriculum is based on writing as a tool of learning, inquiry method, collaborative grouping, organization and academic reading.
In addition to its success in the area of AVID AP exam participation, McKinney ISD currently boasts three AVID sites that boast Demonstration School status: McKinney North High School, Evans Middle School and Scott Johnson Middle School.
Demonstration Schools undergo a rigorous validation process and serve as exemplary models for other AVID sites to emulate. Demonstration Schools are re-assessed every few years to ensure that the implementation of AVID strategies continues at the highest level across the school.
In addition, four of McKinney ISD’s AVID sites have earned AVID recognition as Schoolwide Sites of Distinction: McKinney Boyd High School, McKinney North High School, Evans Middle School and Scott Johnson Middle School. The Site of Distinction honor identifies these as schools that implement both AVID Elective and AVID Schoolwide components with high levels of fidelity.
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
