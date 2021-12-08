Battalion Chief Tino Paredes

Battalion Chief Tino Paredes

The McKinney Fire Department on Wednesday announced that Battalion Chief Tino Paredes has received the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).

The voluntary program looks at the ‘whole officer,’ focusing on seven components, including education, experience, professional development (training and certifications), professional contributions and recognition, professional memberships and affiliations, technical competence (on up to 20 competencies) and community involvement. 

 Applicants are also required to identify a future professional development plan. Achieving this certification signifies Paredes’ continued commitment to a career in the fire service, the McKinney Fire Department stated in a press release. Paredes has served with the MFD for 23 years.

“The McKinney Fire Department is constantly evolving to provide the best service to our community,” McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner said in a press release. “Dedicated fire department leaders like Battalion Chief Paredes will help us forge that path into the future.”

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, administers the CFO Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services. 

