The redistricting process has begun for the city of McKinney.
On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council approved a list of criteria designed to guide how the city will approach redrawing the lines that separate the city into City Council districts, a move that could impact how voters are represented at the city level.
The redistricting process comes after a review of 2020 census data revealed a population imbalance among member districts, according to city documentation.
Based on the city’s reported population for 2020, an ideal population for each of the city’s four districts should be roughly 48,791, according to an initial population assessment report submitted to the city.
The report showed that District 1 currently comprises a population of about 36,485, District 2 has a population of about 58,535, District 3’s population lands at 43,460 and District 4’s lands at about 56,684.
Redrawing district lines for a more balanced distribution means District 1, the city’s only minority-majority district, will have to significantly increase in population while Districts 2 and 4 face decreases.
The guidelines adopted Tuesday include a stipulation that communities of interest should be maintained in a single district and that “attempts should be made to avoid splitting neighborhoods.”
“Although it is recognized that existing districts will have to be altered to reflect new population distribution in the city, any redistricting plan should be based on existing districts,” another point states.
Another says districts should be compact and composed of contiguous territory.
During an Oct. 26 City Council work session, Gunnar Seaquist, representing the firm designated to assist the city with redistricting, said next steps would include drawing an illustrative map that would serve as a “jumping off point” for council discussion and public input.
“It’ll be a simple plan, it’ll start from the existing districts, it’ll fix any out-of-balance issues, and then from there, the changes will be yours to make,” Seaquist told council members.
Public input will follow, he said.
Citizens are also able to submit their own redistricting proposals and comments, which must be submitted in writing and must follow certain guidelines that were also approved Tuesday.
