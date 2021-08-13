McKinney’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year suggests adopting a lower tax rate than last year.
The suggested rate, $0.497655 per $100 of valuation, comes over one cent lower than the rate adopted last year, $0.508645. However, the suggested rate for the 2022 fiscal year is not the no-new-revenue tax rate, which falls at $0.485199.
Last year, the city notably adopted its no-new-revenue rate for the first time “in recent memory,” as City Manager Paul Grimes said at the time.
The suggested tax rate came as part of the city’s proposed $617.6 million budget, which was released this week.
“Although we are hopeful that there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the pandemic, we remain vigilant and prepared for the unexpected nature of this virus,” Grimes said in a letter as part of the budget draft. “This document holds information that we believe is relevant to guide staff and the City Council throughout this upcoming year and communicate the Council's priorities to our residents.”
The draft includes a notice that the budget will raise more total property taxes than the previous year’s budget by $6.8 million. Of that amount, $3.8 million will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
The city’s taxable value continued to climb this year, hitting $26.6 billion according to proposed fiscal year 2022 numbers, roughly double what the number was in 2015. The average home value is expected to increase to $374,290 this year, an almost $22,000 increase.
Property taxes account for a projected $93 million or 54% of the city’s general fund revenues, according to the draft budget. Sales taxes are expected to account for $35 million or 21%. The draft budget indicates a 28.3% increase in sales tax revenues over the previous fiscal year’s adopted budget.
Police are slated to receive the largest chunk of general fund expenditures, followed by fire and then general government, according to the draft budget. McKinney police would receive 26% of general fund expenses, or $44 million while the fire department is slated to receive 22%, or $36.9 million. General government accounts for 21%, or $36.8 million. Public safety spending by the city would increase by about 8% over the previous year’s adopted budget, the draft states.
The draft budget includes proposals to add four lieutenants, four detectives, two traffic officers, communications specialists and one school resource officer to the police department. The budget also includes adding one EMS captain and nine firefighters to the city’s fire department.
McKinney residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the budget Tuesday, according to the city website. The city has also scheduled a public hearing on the budget and on the tax rate on Sept. 7, and the budget and tax rate are slated to be adopted that same day.
“Over the years, the city of McKinney budget document has evolved into the city's most comprehensive annual document concerning planned programs, operations, and budgetary policies that influence the city's fiscal state,” Grimes stated. “Due to these factors, the budget is an essential working and planning tool used by the City Council and staff to determine and communicate the desired levels of service, maintenance and infrastructure established by the City Council to be necessary for the community.”
