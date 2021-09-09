McKinney City Council voted Tuesday to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 budget of $618 million, resulting in just over a one-cent reduction in the city’s property tax rate. The budget, which includes $171 million in the general fund, lowers the city’s property tax rate from 0.508645 to 0.497655, which means property owners will pay $0.497655 for every $100 of assessed property value.
The total budget also addresses staffing needs, with 43 additional city staff members approved to be added to the General Fund next fiscal year. This includes 13 additional staff in the Police Department, 10 in the Fire Department, six in Parks and Recreation, four in Development Services, and 10 will support various city departments.
“This budget combines the efforts and input from citizens, City Council, and city staff to plan for the future while maintaining a high level of service our businesses and residents expect,” City Manager Paul Grimes said. “McKinney is continuing its strong growth trajectory, even as we continue to wrestle with the challenges of the global pandemic. We believe this budget will enable the city to balance the growing needs of the community with the equal desire to minimize the tax burden on our residents and businesses.”
For additional information on the city’s budget, visit McKinneyTexas.org/Budget
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.