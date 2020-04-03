The McKinney City Council held an emergency meeting Friday morning to continue and review the city’s local state of disaster ordinance, formerly effective until 11:59 p.m. today.
While the council voted to pass the ordinance as written, concerns about local golfers not adhering to CDC distancing guidelines led to a discussion about safety compliance at McKinney golf courses. Council members talked about whether to allow courses to remain open as essential businesses for the use of outdoor activity. City Manager Paul Grimes said Oak Hollow Golf Course, McKinney’s municipal course, is still open as an essential public park and staff are taking several measures to ensure patron safety.
Mayor George Fuller said both Plano and Frisco have closed golf courses and he would err on the side of saying golf courses are not essential.
"I say that with complete conflict within me as to the recreational side and need to be out doing those things, but it’s just not an essential business, and I can’t reconcile to say that it is,” Fuller said.
Council Member La’Shadion Shemwell said he believes the golf course should be shut down, not only for the safety of golfers but those they come into contact with.
Council Member Charlie Philips and Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rodgers favored a more measured approach.
“Let’s give the people some freedom out there. We’re so boxed in, and it’s not like things aren’t working,” Rogers said. “Let’s let them stay and ... make sure they adhere to the guidelines and let people have some exercise.”
Fuller moved, seconded by Shemwell, to pass the ordinance but stipulate that golf courses are not essential. That motion, however, did not pass.
The council then determined that it would allow courses to remain open but inform each that they are under close scrutiny, and if they don’t comply, they will be shut down.
The ordinance – to take effect immediately and stay in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 30 – incorporates Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued earlier this week and authorizes the use of all lawfully available enforcement tools. According to the order, offenses committed by any person, firm or corporation violating any of the provisions of the ordinance faces a fine up to $1,000, and each and every day the violation continues will be deemed a separate offense.
All individuals currently living within McKinney are ordered to shelter at their place of residence, and all businesses operating within McKinney, except essential businesses, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within McKinney, the ordinance states. Businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors working from home. All essential businesses should practice social distancing, including maintaining six-foot social distancing for employees and customers.
All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except those members of a household or living unit.
The ordinance also allows restaurants to continue to provide take out, delivery or drive-through services only.
Essential activities:
• Tasks essential to health and safety or that of their family or household members
– Obtaining medical supplies or medication
– Visiting a healthcare professional
• Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members or to deliver those services or supplies to others
– food
– pet supply
– household consumer products; ie, products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences
• Engaging in outdoor activities, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements of six feet
– Walking, biking, hiking, running and other exercise activities. Children shall not use playground equipment or any other public recreational structures.
• Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted.
• Caring for a family member or pet in another household.
Essential businesses:
• Essential healthcare operations
• Essential government functions
• Essential critical infrastructure (construction, airport operations, water, sewer, gas, etc.)
• Essential retail (grocery stores, liquor stores, gas stations, farmers’ markets)
• Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations (social services, food pantries)
• Essential services necessary to maintain essential operations of residences or other essential businesses (trash and recycling, mail and shipping, security, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, legal or accounting services, etc.)
• News media. newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.
• Childcare services
• Any manufacturer who retools so that a substantial part of their business is for the purpose of manufacturing and producing ventilators may apply for an “essential business” exemption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.