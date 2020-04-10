With both big and small businesses paralyzed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of McKinney is teaming up with leading McKinney businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, the Seed Project Foundation, faith-based organizations and other members of the community to help residents impacted by the coronavirus by launching OneHeartMcKinney.com.
The website, launching this afternoon, is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for help and for those searching for opportunities to help. It lists everything from free or low-cost medical clinics and services providing food to people in need of a meal, to guidance for business owners and resources for those looking for work.
“We’re amid a pandemic unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetime, but throughout this crisis, I’ve had the honor of witnessing the kindness and solidarity among our community members to support each other in the most incredible ways,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “We know the trials won’t stop overnight when businesses can reopen, which is why the One Heart McKinney initiative and collaboration happening now is so important. One Heart McKinney is a community wide effort to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In the past several weeks, the community has rallied behind the #McKinneyStrong movement and raised nearly $20,000 for small businesses and local nonprofits through #McKinneyStrong t-shirt sales.
The new initiative, OneHeartMcKinney.com, is a broader collective effort to provide long term support to our community in five dimensions: housing/shelter, food, jobs/employment, education and childcare, and health (physical, spiritual and mental). One Heart McKinney is a testament to what makes McKinney unique.
“One Heart McKinney is a reflection of our camaraderie and preparation. Together, as a community, we are resilient and will adapt to any challenges we may face,” Fuller said.
