The McKinney City Council approved on Tuesday the rescheduled date for special elections concerning Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell’s recall and the considered sale of city-owned parkland.
Elections were to take place on May 2. However, the state and county allowed the city to postpone elections to Nov. 3.
“This is a postponement of the May election that was originally scheduled for the recall of District one councilmember due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” City Secretary Empress Drane said. “This was allowed to be postponed by the state and county direction.”
Efforts to recall Shemwell from city council began after his arrest for refusing to sign a traffic ticket after he was stopped for speeding. In a news conference held soon after, Shemwell said that he felt that he was being targeted and his rights violated by the McKinney police department. The body camera of the arresting officer, Kyle Wilkerson revealed that Shemwell’s arrest was due to his refusal to sign the speeding ticket.
“Often I come out here, and I tell the mayor in public and in private, that if we work together, we can really bring this community together,” Shemwell said. “If the two of us can’t figure out how to agree to disagree, then how do we expect the greater community to handle their disagreements in our city. If us leaders can’t disagree civilly, then how do we expect our community to do so in our city?”
Shemwell said that when he ran for office, he hoped to represent an underrepresented community despite his background. However, when he began serving on council, he said the chambers were empty and his community did not show up for me.
“This is how we got here,” Shemwell said. “This is why there is a recall with my name on it. Because for three years, by myself, I was left with two options. My role as a council member is to address your concerns. When you don’t show up with your concerns, I have nothing to address. So because you didn’t show up here, I had nothing to address. Or I can address your concerns because I lived them, and I knew what they were. You left me with two options. Either I sit here and do nothing, or I start addressing your concerns because I lived them, and I knew what they were.”
Shemwell said that he didn’t want to do nothing because he did not want to be labeled as someone who did nothing. Shemwell said that he alone raised issues of raising the minimum wage in McKinney, police brutality and racism because he knew they were concerns of the community. However, Shemwell said that nobody from his district showed up to support him.
“They no longer were community issues, they were councilman Shemwell issues,” Shemwell said. “Then they devised a plan to get rid of Councilman Shemwell. It was easy to get rid of one man who brought issues in day in and day out.”
The total cost of the election will be $70,000. Costs for the county’s administration will be $64,000.
Mayor George Fuller addressed Shemwell’s comment.
“What I say is not directed at any one person but to all of us,” Fuller said. “We don’t need to ask ourselves how we got here. We always already know the answer. It always starts with taking responsibility and accountability. It’s owning up to what you do and what you don’t do, and to do that with honesty and integrity. Even conducting this meeting, when the mayor says ‘point of order,' it means nothing. It’s derailed by one person. That’s not the way to run a meeting. You don’t just do the things you want. In a position like ours, there are rules and procedures to follow. When somebody asks you how we got here, just look in the mirror. You’ll generally find the answer. That’s all of us in everything. So with that, I adjourn this meeting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.