McKinney councilman speaks at NAACP press conference

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 in which former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged, people across the country have gathered to protest, and police departments have issued statements on police brutality, including in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
On Sunday afternoon the Mesquite NAACP held a press conference outside of Mesquite City Hall to launch a movement to get the "prone position" with the knee in the back of the neck removed from law enforcement arresting methods in North Texas. The position is defined as a method of restraint that is controversial in policing.
"We collectively demand our legislative body in Austin to foster different laws to regulate criminal justice and judicial misconducts surrounding the arrest or apprehension of suspects, with penalties in tow. The prone position, with the knee on the back of the neck, is deadly. This should be called horizontal lynching,” said Henry Brown, president of the Mesquite Tri East NAACP. “In the past they used trees but now they use the prone position. We are aware most police department SOP (standard operating procedures) doesn't encourage this method. They don't encourage this method of arresting, but we understand that when the night falls you will be surprised what manner of policing an individual will encounter."
Brown said the Mesquite NAACP is launching this movement to get the prone position removed from law enforcement arresting methods throughout all of North Texas because it is controversial, and he said studies have shown that it increases the risk of suffocation and sudden death.
“We decided to push on the local level in the state level to eliminate this form of arresting procedure because it's cruel and it's proven to be deadly, and is a violation of individual civil rights, whom presumably has a right to stand before a judge and jury to answer for the crime that they have been accused of. This prone position, with the knee on the neck, diminishes that opportunity; it causes death in more cases than one,” he said.
McKinney District 1 Councilman La'Shadion Shemwell spoke at the press conference and his experience in October when he issued a proclamation declaring a “Black State of Emergency.”
Shemwell stated his proclamation came after the death of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson, both shot in their homes, and he faced backlash from this proclamation.
"What I'm committed to do as a lawmaker with every breath of my body is (to) legalize black,” he said.
He, like many other speakers there, encouraged people to make a change by voting.
