The John Abston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is helping by making masks for area hospitals, and local at-risk populations, ensuring support for McKinney’s residents and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to our neighbors,” said Missy McPherson, Regent of the John Abston Chapter. “We know these are challenging times for everyone and we wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of our community.”
- To date, the chapter has provided masks to Baylor Scott and White in Carrollton and McKinney, Pioneer Ridge Senior Living Center in McKinney, essential workers at the Dallas Zoo, essential workers in several states including Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
- Karen Thompson is providing masks to the Navajo Nation, in conjunction with the Army medical personnel stationed there.
- Anneliese Griego is leading a large-scale mask production effort with many members donating sewing skills and services, which also includes providing masks to area residents who are at risk or immunocompromised.
- Other support measures include donating food to local food banks, and “adopting” at risk seniors.
Nationwide, DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative by supporting a variety of efforts in local communities, including creating care packages for essential workers, providing food to those with diminished resources, and responding to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks to donate to medical facilities in need. More than 212,000 masks have been donated by DAR members across the country and thousands more are produced every day to be distributed in local communities.
"I am exceptionally proud of what our DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR President General. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the John Abston Chapter, NSDAR, contact them at johnabston@gmail.com. To learn more about DAR visit www.dar.org.
