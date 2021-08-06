The McKinney City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to dismiss an ethics complaint filed against Mayor George Fuller over words written on Facebook.
According to City Attorney Mark Houser, a complaint was filed in June by Robert Warren regarding comments Fuller made on Facebook in a conversation with Warren’s wife.
On Tuesday, Houser provided an excerpt of the complaint publicly.
“George Fuller engaged in abusive verbal conduct online with personal attacks on my wife [Tammy Warren] and her character, and motives...,” the excerpt read. “Called her foolish, called McKinney First PAC team members (of which she is a part) foolish, said ability to grasp reality is compromised, said she was filled with hate and disdain...He goes on to belittle CCCR leadership (Collin County Conservative Republicans) of which she is on the board. He called it and McKinney First PAC a joke, etc….Finally he deleted his comments from his Facebook page.”
Warren’s complaint alleged that the civility clause of the city’s ethics code had been violated.
“I said everything that it said I said, and I meant every word of it,” Fuller said Tuesday. “I found the behavior by Tammy Warren, the CCCR, photoshopping a picture of my wife, making it look like she was giving an obscene gesture, the ridiculous statements that they made to my daughter at the polling station, attacks on my family and myself, I felt that their actions were not just foolish, they were despicable, they were disgusting, they were reckless, and I expressed it as kindly as I could by saying ‘foolish.’”
A photo posted by Fuller on April 17 shows a Facebook post by the CCCR page that implied Fuller’s wife was giving an obscene gesture in a photo. According to an additional screenshot on Fuller’s post, the woman who originally posted the photo on her personal Facebook account said Maylee Thomas Fuller had been making a peace sign and said what was posted on the CCCR page was “untrue.” The post itself is no longer on the CCCR page. On April 18, CCCR President Zach Barrett posted a formal apology through the CCCR page to Thomas Fuller for “the Facebook post that was generated” the day before.
“This in no way reflects the values of the entire group and it's totally unacceptable for you to be attacked in this manner,” Barrett stated. “The behavior that was expressed in the post will not be tolerated or accepted in the future. This organization does not run or represent any of the municipal campaigns, nor did any campaign have anything to do with this posting. CCCR leadership team sincerely apologizes to you and hopes this apology will be accepted. Robert and Tammy Warren has nothing to do with this.”
Barrett told the McKinney Courier-Gazette that the photo had not been photoshopped. He said Thomas-Fuller had been making the peace sign, but that her index finger had been obscured by an object in the photo. He said he had apologized to the Fullers on behalf of his organization for the post.
Barrett said he didn’t know anything about comments made to Fuller’s daughter and said that the ethics complaint discussed Tuesday has nothing to do with the CCCR.
Tammy Warren told the McKinney Courier-Gazette that she’d had nothing to do with the photo incident.
“So for him to tie us to that event was really despicable Tuesday night,” Warren said. “All the council had to do was vote 'yes' or 'no' on that complaint, and if they voted no, that's fine. If they dismissed it, that's fine. That's their job as elected officials. I respect that decision.”
She also said she didn’t think she had ever met Fuller’s daughter.
“If I have, I'm pretty sure I wasn't rude to her,” she said. “I mean, that's not me, that's not my heart, that's not the kind of person that I am.”
Warren said she thought Fuller’s statement about attacks on his family and himself were related to the photo incident.
“Other than that, I don’t have any idea what he’s talking about,” she said.
On Tuesday, Councilman Charlie Philips said he found the statements in the ethics complaint did not rise to the level of abusive conduct, personal charges or a verbal attack, but that they were an opinion written in response to another opinion. He added that there was no allegation that the statements had been made in an official capacity.
“I just don’t get why we’re doing this now when there was so much said during that election of the mayor, and especially the attack on his family,” Councilman Frederick Frazier said. “And I watched the attack on the family, and I watched it through several people that I know, and if that was me on the other end of that like he is, I would be damn mad.”
Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers said the campaign run against Fuller in the May 2021 mayoral race had been “full of hate” and “full of lies.”
“I just have to hand it to the mayor for the civility that he actually expressed through social media and everything else,” Rogers said. “I find this as frivolous and as money wasting as time wasting as we’ve ever seen.”
Tammy Warren said she didn’t want any citizen to be discouraged about filing ethics complaints.
“Every citizen in McKinney has the right to feel respected, we have the right to dignity and we have the right to question our officials,” Warren said. “So if they dismiss it, they dismiss it. I respect that, but don't sit there and say that this procedure is a waste of time or money because it's not. It is exactly what the procedure is meant to do.”
The Tuesday vote to dismiss the complaint came unanimously.
