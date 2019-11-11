The city of McKinney and McKinney Independent School District announced this week tickets are now on sale for the 2019 NCAA Division II National Football Championship. The game will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at McKinney ISD Stadium, 4201 S. Hardin Blvd. This is the second year McKinney will host the championship game.
“Hosting the NCAA Division II National Football Championship again is a huge honor for the City of McKinney and presents an unprecedented opportunity for us to welcome the fans of both teams to Texas with our unrivaled hospitality. I’m excited to see our city have a strong showing of support at this game and look forward to a great game,” said Mayor George Fuller.
The NCAA Division II football playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 23. The championship game will be aired on ESPNU.
The community is invited to a Fan Fest celebration ahead NCAA 2018 McKinney_Blazers score.jpgof the NCAA Division II Football Championship Game in McKinney. Fan Fest will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Tupps Brewery, 721 Anderson St. The event is free to attend. Fan Fest is hosted by the NCAA Division II Event Committee, a partnership between the City of McKinney, McKinney ISD and the business community. Fan Fest will feature a pep rally, musical entertainment and a battle of the bands from the two teams who will compete for the championship title. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Two other events are also planned for visiting fans and locals during the Championship weekend in McKinney. Tacos, Tequila and Cerveza is a friendly competition between local restaurants that takes place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 20-22, and features guests at participating restaurants voting for their favorite featured taco and drink. A VIP downtown shopping event is set for Friday, Dec. 20, and includes coupons and shopping specials at participating businesses in McKinney’s Historic Downtown Cultural District. Details on these events can be found at d2mckinney.com.
For more information on the 2019 NCAA Division II National Football Championship, visit d2mckinney.com or NCAA.com.
