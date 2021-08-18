City of McKinney employees gathered Wednesday for a discussion on women’s rights to mark the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Employees discussed the history of the Women’s Rights Movement, the causes that they championed, and what work remains today.
“This journey to learn about woman’s suffrage and the opportunity to share that information fellow city of McKinney employees has really changed my perspective on voting. It’s not just a responsibility as citizens, but it’s a responsibility to ourselves. Voting is the ultimate equalizer, and seeing all of the struggles, passion and challenges woman encountered to gain the ability to vote inspires us today,” said Amy Rosenthal, director of the McKinney Performing Arts Center and McKinney Main Street. “In alignment with the City of McKinney’s core values, having discussions about inclusion and learning to value different perspectives is critical.”
Rosenthal presented the session with Dr. Sally Minyard, English professor at Dallas Baptist University. This forum is part of the city’s efforts to educate employees on a larger scale and bring people together to share their unique stories and backgrounds. The city recently held an employee seminar in celebration of Juneteenth and will hold another session in November for Diwali.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.