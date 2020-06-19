Empty Bowls 2020

Empty Bowls McKinney Event Director Jamie St. Clair, second from right, presents a check for the proceeds from Empty Bowls McKinney 2020 to Community Lifeline Center Executive Director Scott Elliott with CLC board members Liz Strand Cimini and Harold McLeod.

McKinney’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Community Lifeline Center (CLC) usually packs downtown McKinney with supporters, but this year’s event looked a bit different when it was moved to an online auction. The temporary overhaul didn’t stop virtual ticket holders, however, with over 1,000 bowls sold. 

“Empty Bowls McKinney and our organizing sponsor St. Peter’s Episcopal Church are very proud to announce that this year we raised a total of $74,201.52,” Event Director Jamie St.Clair said in a press release. 

Empty Bowls decided to move the event online instead of canceling knowing the impact the fundraiser has on the community. 

“Knowing the level of community-wide support for the event, though, and the heightened importance of raising awareness about local hunger in the current pandemic environment, we took a huge leap of faith and decided to try something we’d never done before. We created a virtual online event instead, with the help of (auctioneer) Lloyd Cooper and his Benefit Bidding team,” St.Clair said.

McKinney-based CLC works year-round to help residents experiencing a crisis by providing education, advocacy, food, household items and short term financial help.

The trickle-down effects COVID-19 has had on the economy has in turn increased the demand to serve struggling families in these unprecedented times. CLC reports it is currently serving over 4,000 pounds of food per week from the usual 1,000. 

“CLC ramps up efforts to serve the increased hunger we’re seeing in North Collin County, which we know is resulting from the COVID-19 crisis,” CLC Executive Director Scott Elliott said. 

Empty Bowls McKinney organizers hope to hold an in-person event next year that supports the CLC even more. 

“Be sure to mark your calendars for Thursday, April 29, 2021, when Empty Bowls McKinney will observe our 10th year coming together to raise awareness about local hunger. We hope to see you then,” St. Clair said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments