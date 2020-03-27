COVID-19
The city of McKinney has established a hotline and email address for residents to contact for questions or concerns related to city business amid the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Four city employees will staff the hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Residents should call Collin County Health Care Services at 972-548-5500 for health-related questions.

While the city has established a dedicated webpage at www.mckinneytexas.org/COVID-19, all residents are highly encouraged to follow the Collin County Health Care Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the most current updates and recommendations relating to COVID-19.

