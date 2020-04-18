Before the COVID-19 outbreak forced cruise lines to dock their ships to help stop the spread, one McKinney family took the trip of a lifetime. This long-awaited vacation, however, hit a massive hiccup that took an act of a congressman's office before they could finally say "bon voyage."
Brooke and Tyler Richardson’s heartwarming story made headlines in 2017 when they adopted their daughter Willow, who has Down syndrome, from China.
The Richardsons planned to take their four children – Aiden, 10, Cooper, 9, Willow, 6, and Elizabeth (Libby), 5 – on a Disney cruise in January with several other family members, courtesy of Grandma.
Everything seemed to be on track, except Willow's passport hadn't arrived yet.
Brooke said they felt good about the progress of Willow’s paperwork when they sent it out a month ahead of time, even paying an extra fee to expedite the process. But as their departure date crept closer, the Richardsons realized something was off about Willow's credentials, and they weren't getting the answers they needed from the passport office, which was closed at the time for renovations.
“There’s a main customer service line, and I was calling it like two to three times a day to try to see if I could tell me any new status on her passport, but it just kept saying it’s processing," Brooke said.
With less than a week left before they were due to head to Orlando, Brooke – who is active online through the family's blog and adoption groups – reached out to her mommy comrades to get suggestions on what her next steps should be. Tyler said a few friends told her to go straight to the top – contact her local representatives.
“The adoption and Down syndrome community is phenomenal,” Tyler said. “If you have a question, there's someone who's going to be able to give you some advice.”
So, the Richardsons got in touch with District 70 Rep. Scott Sanford, who said their best course of action would be Congressman John Cornyn's office. Tyler said he emailed Cornyn’s office with added support from Sanford, and both officials’ staff checked in with him daily during the process.
In less than a day, as the Richardsons were working on a contingency plan, they received a phone call telling them Willow's passport was ready for pickup. And, that expedited fee they paid would be refunded. “We had tears in our eyes,” Tyler said.
Tyler said their situation showed that the help elected officials can provide is wider reaching than many people realize.
“This truly is a very unknown fact that in particular situations they have departments for our reps that do just this that help taxpayers in these situations,” he said.
Brooke and Tyler made it clear they don’t place any blame for the holdup. The factors they faced – the adoption paperwork, office construction, holidays – created “the perfect storm,” Tyler said.
In the end, the army of friends they have at their fingertips pointed them in the right direction, and Aiden, Cooper, Willow and Libby got to spend a night at Disney World followed by their seven-night cruise in an adventure they – and definitely their parents – will never forget.
