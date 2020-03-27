The mayor’s office has designated the McKinney Farmers Market as an essential food supply provider and is allowing the market, with modifications, to continue during the shelter in place declaration.
The market has added Tuesday and Thursday shopping days, as well as Saturdays, weekly beginning April 2 and until further notice. The market will operate 8 a.m.-noon at Chestnut Square, 315 S. Chestnut St. A small variety of vendors will be on hand each market day, offering farm, ranch and local food products available.
To continue providing this service, the market format will be as follows: Booths will be placed a minimum of 12 feet apart, allowing for appropriate social distancing for customers. There will only be one entrance into the market, from the north end (off the Playful parking lot). Six-foot signage will be in place for customer convenience. There will be no sampling.
For customer safety, market staff and vendors will provide sanitizer as it is available, and customers are encouraged to use sanitizer or wash hands frequently. There will be no self service, vendors will place chosen items in a bag/box. Vendors will not attend if they are symptomatic, and those attending will take extra care with handwashing, wearing gloves, using service items, and sanitizing surfaces.
“We are pleased to be able to offer essential food items, fresh from the farm or local kitchen, with very short distribution time and where only one or two hands have touched the product,” said Brian Medina, chairman of the Heritage Guild Board of Directors. “Providing fresh, healthy foods is part of the solution, and local farmers and food producers play a crucial role. Combined with the outdoor venue, with no carts or countertops, the farmers market is a very healthy alternative to the grocery store option. We appreciate the city of McKinney for recognizing that local food supplies are essential to our collective health, and as well as giving our farmers and producers this opportunity to sustain their operations.”
As this situation is ever-changing, customers are asked to be patient and adaptable as more information and updates become available. Customers are encouraged to follow the McKinney Farmers Market on social media, as well as make use of www.chestnutsquare.org to order direct from market vendors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.