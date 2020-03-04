The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon at the Treymore of McKinney apartments at 901 S. Wilson Creek.
A resident was frying chicken when splashing grease ignited. The two fire sprinkler heads in the kitchen were activated and quickly extinguished the flames.
No one was injured, and damage was limited to the area around the stove.
“Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries,” Public Information Officer and Education Coordinator Merit Ossian said. “The biggest problem is unattended cooking. If you have to step away from the stove, turn off the heat first.”
Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the heat. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
For more safety information, visit www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.