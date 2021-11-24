When Jared Turner signed up to join a state-level advisory committee in November of 2019, he had no idea his industry was about to change forever.
“COVID-19 has changed everything about EMS delivery and everything that we do,” the McKinney Fire Department captain said. “So being on the frontlines of our COVID-19 response here in McKinney and Collin County at large I think gives me a good foundation to bring some of the things that we’ve learned maybe to the state level.”
On Thursday, the McKinney Fire Department announced that Turner, who serves as an administrative EMS captain, has been selected to be a part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s EMS and Trauma Advisory Council, Emergency Medical Services Committee. The committee recommends improvements to the EMS/Trauma system, according to a press release.
“Captain Turner is a leader in our department and we are proud that he is now taking his skills to the state level to help determine the best ways to provide emergency services to Texas communities,” McKinney EMS Chief Charlie Skaggs said in a press release.
Turner said the 12-month term on the committee came as a pleasant surprise.
“Annually, they ask for applicants for these committees on the governor’s council, and I just thought ‘Hey, I’ll take an opportunity to apply this year.’ so I did,” Turner said.
Turner has been with the McKinney Fire Department for almost 25 years. He’s been a captain since 2006 and has been an administrative EMS captain for two years.
For him, the appointment is a chance to talk about the major topics surrounding EMS services. One of his goals in joining this committee is talking about diversity, he said.
“I’d like to talk about diversity and make sure that our EMS systems reflect the community that we’re serving,” he said. “Here in McKinney we have, in our fire department, we have a dynamic diversity committee, and so we’re always talking about diversity and how can we make our organization more diverse. So I’d like to take what I’ve learned in our hiring practices and things we’re doing and take that hopefully, some of that experience to this committee and try to contribute in some small way.”
Turner’s appointment begins in February.
