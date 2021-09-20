For McKinney Fire Captain Joel Hutson, going on his first hurricane deployment was eye-opening.
He remembers when Hurricane Katrina came through in 2005, all he wanted to do was help.
“Just like every firefighter,” he said. “They just want to go help.”
This month, he got the chance.
Hutson was one of multiple McKinney Firefighters who deployed to Louisiana as part of the response to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Hutson returned home Tuesday after a roughly 15-day deployment.
As Hutson worked through his first deployment, he said he didn’t expect there to be such a sense of camaraderie among the firefighters he worked with, including with those from other states.
Working as part of a strike team, Hutson and other fire personnel worked to hand out supplies to local residents, respond to a Sept. 12 structure fire and assist local departments in responding to 911 calls. Part of the group’s job was to provide relief for local firefighters so that they could go home and rest, Hutson said. That was the expectation when the crew went to Houma Fire Station No. 3.
“What we came to find out is that most of these guys didn’t have a home anymore,” Hutson said.
Those who still did have homes probably didn’t have electricity, he said, and most ended up staying at the firehouse and helping out.
Images and interactions stick out to him from his time in Louisiana, including the many houses that were no longer standing and the experience of helping a Houma, Louisiana firefighter restore his home, which had also suffered major damage.
He also recalls people like the woman who came up to the team crying.
“When you see it and you see the emotion involved in it, it just...it breaks your heart first of all,” Hutson said. “But at the same time, it’s good to see. It’s a reminder of our purpose, like “Hey, this is purposeful, this is a good reason to be here. This is time very well spent to try to help these people out.’”
Following the crew’s return, four more McKinney Fire Department personnel were sent to respond to Hurricane Nicholas. As of Thursday morning, they had responded to several structure fires in Louisiana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.