The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) rescued a man who was trapped during a fire in his home during the overnight hours today at 909 Murray Place.
Units arrived to find one resident safely escaped and a second resident was unable to get out. Firefighters entered the home and rescued the resident by exiting out of a window.
That person was transported to the hospital. According to MFD, there is no update on his condition.
The damage to the duplex is extensive. Fire investigators are on the scene today investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross was requested to help the people displaced by the fire.
More safety information can be located at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.
