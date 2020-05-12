McKinney ISD has developed a plan that will enable the district to honor graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony that maintains the significance and decorum of the occasion, while at the same time adhering to social distancing recommendations to ensure staff and student safety.
The plan allows each graduate and up to five family members (two vehicle limit) to take part in a commencement ceremony at the McKinney ISD Stadium on May 28, 29, and 30.
Each high school will provide graduates with a scheduled time to arrive, and upon arrival, each graduate and family will be guided to a check-in station at the southwest tunnel of the Community Event Center.
From there, families will be directed to the stadium field, where they will have the opportunity to see their graduate cross the stage. As the ceremony is broadcast on the stadium video board, graduates will receive their diploma, pause for a photograph and then exit with their family through the southeast tunnel.
Only graduates and family members will be permitted into the stadium during the ceremony, and the graduations will not be open to the public. Each graduate’s family will accompany them during the commencement. (A driver must remain in each car during the ceremony. The driver is not included in the limit of five family members plus the graduate.)
McKinney High School graduation will take place on Thursday, May 28; McKinney North High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 29; and the graduation for McKinney Boyd High School will be held on Saturday, May 30. Arrival times will be sent to graduates from their respective schools along with detailed instructions.
The graduation ceremonies will be streamed live online for family members who are unable to attend and for out of town friends and family. In addition, all regularly scheduled graduation speeches and performances will be pre-recorded and edited as part of the graduation video that will be available to the public following the graduations.
Any changes due to inclement weather will be communicated as early as possible through the normal district and campus communication methods such as the SchoolMessenger system, website and social media.
“The goal of this graduation plan is to honor students for their hard work during the past 13 years, culminating in this special commencement exercise,” said Dr. Rick McDaniel, McKinney ISD Superintendent of Schools. “This plan allows us to recognize students and their families in a personal and meaningful way, while also adhering to safety guidelines and recommendations.”
Staggered graduate arrival times, scheduled throughout the day, will reduce wait times for parents and allow graduates to be recognized inside the stadium in a personalized, yet timely manner.
Students will receive their diploma and take graduation photos during the process.
In lieu of graduation practice, detailed information regarding the graduation process will be sent out to seniors and their families.
Crossing the graduation stage is one of life’s most significant moments, and MISD is pleased to host these commencement exercises that will allow our graduates to experience that moment with their families.
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
